PM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Quetta blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his sadness over the precious lives lost in the Quetta blast on Wednesday.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack in Quetta yesterday," the PM said in a tweet. He further said that Pakistan has made great sacrifices in defeating terrorism and will not allow this scourge to rise again.

"We remain alert to all internal and external threats," the PM tweeted.

On Wednesday night, a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta. The 80kg to 90kg of explosive material was fitted in a vehicle.

At least five were killed while a dozen people were injured. Following the incident, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the incident was being investigated from all angles.