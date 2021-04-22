CBOT wheat poised to rise to $6.93

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat is poised to break a resistance at $6.79-1/4 per bushel and rise to $6.93.

The resistance is strengthened by another one established by a falling trendline.

After a deep correction, the contract managed to briefly pierce above $6.79-1/4.

The indication is clear that bulls are determined to overcome this barrier and rise towards $6.93. Support is at $6.69-1/4, a break below which could cause a fall to $6.54-3/4.

On the daily chart, wheat has climbed high above a falling channel. This move suggests a continuation of the uptrend from the June 26, 2020 low of $4.94-1/4.

Based on a duplicated channel, wheat may rise to $7.20, which still looks too far to be realistic.

