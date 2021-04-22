ANL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.67%)
ASC 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.2%)
ASL 22.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.13%)
AVN 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.8%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 117.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.35%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
HASCOL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.21%)
JSCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.36%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.42%)
PAEL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PPL 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.85%)
TRG 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
UNITY 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,850 Decreased By ▼ -14.2 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,333 Decreased By ▼ -218.71 (-0.86%)
KSE100 45,188 Decreased By ▼ -118.67 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,491 Decreased By ▼ -12.14 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Renault first-quarter sales close to 2020 level

  • Globally, Renault sales rose slightly, pulled by utility vehicles and Dacia, which successfully rolled out a new version of its popular Sandero model.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

PARIS: French automaker Renault posted Thursday first quarter sales of 10 billion euros, slightly below the level recorded a year earlier as the coronavirus began to spread worldwide.

Sales of utility vehicles and the low-cost Dacia brand accounted for a substantial share of the first-quarter figure, a group statement said.

In the first three months of 2020, Renault had notched up sales of 10.1 billion euros ($12.1 billion), which was already below the 2019 figure of 12.5 billion euros.

The 2021 first quarter figure "has confirmed the positive impact of the group's profitability-oriented commercial policy," a company statement said as it began to emerge from a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It underscored that Renault "is progressing on the most profitable sales channels".

Unit sales gained 1.1 percent meanwhile to 665,038 vehicles for all of the group's brands, which include Renault, Dacia, Lada, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Jinbei & Huasong.

That was accompanied by a sharp drawdown in the group's stocks of vehicles, which stood at 487,000 vehicles on March 31, compared with 661,000 a year earlier.

Globally, Renault sales rose slightly, pulled by utility vehicles and Dacia, which successfully rolled out a new version of its popular Sandero model.

In the first half of 2020, Renault suffered a loss of 7.3 billion euros owing to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and for the the year as a whole its sales plunged by 21.3 percent.

The group launched a cost-cutting programme aimed at saving more than 2.0 billion euros over three years, in part through the elimination of 15,000 jobs worldwide.

Renault Samsung COVID19 Alpine town French automakers

Renault first-quarter sales close to 2020 level

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters