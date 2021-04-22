ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
ASL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
AVN 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.42%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
DGKC 119.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.91%)
EPCL 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.47%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
JSCL 21.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
MLCF 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
PRL 24.61 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.58%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 173.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
BR100 4,878 Increased By ▲ 13.34 (0.27%)
BR30 25,496 Decreased By ▼ -56.06 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,412 Increased By ▲ 105.17 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,580 Increased By ▲ 76.88 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Moriya shakes off horror start to grab early LPGA Los Angeles lead

  • World number one Ko Jin-young and number three Kim Sei-young were among a group of players in the clubhouse at four-under with afternoon starters still on the course.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

LOS ANGELES: Moriya Jutanugarn turned things around after a rocky start, firing 10 birdies in a six-under par 65 on Thursday for the early first-round lead in the LPGA Los Angeles Open.

The Thai was four-over par through her first five holes at Wilshire Country Club with a double bogey and two bogeys.

"Really a rollercoaster," said Moriya, who battled back admirably after her double-bogey at the 11th -- her second hole of the day.

That miscue, along with bogeys at 13 and 14, was forgotten as she reeled off six birdies in a row from the 15th through the second.

After a birdie at the fourth, she closed with another run of three straight birdies, playing her second nine in six-under par 29.

"I started to make some putts, then I had a lot more chances because I hit it closer. It was pretty fun," said Moriya, who lifted the Los Angeles trophy in 2018. "I didn't realize until I signed the scorecard I shot 29 on the back side today."

Her bravura finish saw her leapfrog over Americans Nelly Korda and Austin Ernst, who both reached six-under before falling back with late bogeys.

World number four Korda's five-under 66 was highlighted by an eagle at the 16th. She added six birdies but her third bogey of the day at her final hole, the ninth, put her in the clubhouse tied with Ernst, who had six birdies but bogeyed her penultimate hole, the eighth.

World number one Ko Jin-young and number three Kim Sei-young were among a group of players in the clubhouse at four-under with afternoon starters still on the course.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, coming off a drought-busting victory at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii, had work to do after a double bogey seven at the par-five second hole and a bogey at the fourth.

Defending champion Minjee Lee of Australia, who missed the cut at Kapolei last week, was even through six holes with one birdie and one bogey.

Nelly Korda Moriya Jutanugarn Wilshire Country Club LPGA Los Angeles Open

Moriya shakes off horror start to grab early LPGA Los Angeles lead

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters