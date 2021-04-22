ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker issues letter to Khaqan

Naveed Butt 22 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A letter on the direction of the speaker National Assembly has been issued to MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his misbehavior and disregard of the Chair, and has been asked him to tender an apology and to explain his position within seven days of receipt of that letter.

Taking serious note of the continuous misbehavior and disregard of Chair and accepted parliamentary norms, a letter on the direction of the speaker National Assembly has been issued to Abbasi under rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct Business of the National Assembly. The letter was issued on Wednesday.

Abbasi has been asked to tender an apology and to explain his position within seven days of receipt of this letter as to why action in terms of rule 21 of the adults shall not be taken against him.

It further said that if reply was not received within such time, it will be presumed that he has no explanation to offer.

Abassi has been informed through the letter that he disregarded the Chair and the accepted parliamentary norms especially on 20th April, 2021, while a very important business in as being transacted in the House.

The letter further said that the Speaker is of the view that Abbasi had eroded/disregarded the authority of the Chair and by such act the smooth running of the proceedings of the assembly were obstructed. It further said that his act had interrupted and obstructed the business of the National Assembly and ridiculed the Chair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi parliamentary norms assembly

NA speaker issues letter to Khaqan

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

China warns of further damage to ties: Australia cancels Belt and Road deals

Oman to suspend travel from Pakistan

Covid-19: govt raises red flag

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.