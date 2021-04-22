NA speaker issues letter to Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: A letter on the direction of the speaker National Assembly has been issued to MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his misbehavior and disregard of the Chair, and has been asked him to tender an apology and to explain his position within seven days of receipt of that letter.

Taking serious note of the continuous misbehavior and disregard of Chair and accepted parliamentary norms, a letter on the direction of the speaker National Assembly has been issued to Abbasi under rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct Business of the National Assembly. The letter was issued on Wednesday.

Abbasi has been asked to tender an apology and to explain his position within seven days of receipt of this letter as to why action in terms of rule 21 of the adults shall not be taken against him.

It further said that if reply was not received within such time, it will be presumed that he has no explanation to offer.

Abassi has been informed through the letter that he disregarded the Chair and the accepted parliamentary norms especially on 20th April, 2021, while a very important business in as being transacted in the House.

The letter further said that the Speaker is of the view that Abbasi had eroded/disregarded the authority of the Chair and by such act the smooth running of the proceedings of the assembly were obstructed. It further said that his act had interrupted and obstructed the business of the National Assembly and ridiculed the Chair.

