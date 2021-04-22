Petroleum Division removes 2 officials

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has terminated the services of two officials of the Department of Explosives (DoE) over illegal grant of licences to companies for oil terminals.

As many as 13 companies were issued such licences. Petroleum Division issued notifications in this regard on Wednesday.

The Petroleum Division had formed a committee headed by joint secretary Sajid Qazi to probe the allegations of kickbacks in award of licences for oil terminals.

A grade-18 officer, Mobin Ahmed, was allegedly involved in “illegally” issuing licence to M/s Attock Petroleum Limited and others on fake and unsigned safety and completion of certificates. The committee had noted that the site was under construction when the licence was granted.

The other official of Explosive Department, Raj Kumar, was accused of granting licensce to illegal construction of 12 oil terminals in the absence of observance of mandatory safety distances. Kumar committed irregularities in discharge of grant of licences to Fauji Trans Terminal Limited. He had also misstated facts in respect of M/s Engro Thar Coal and Al-Noor Oil Terminal.

