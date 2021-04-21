Govt determined to control coronavirus: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the government was determined to control coronavirus pandemic with the cooperation of the masses.

She said this while chairing a meeting to review performance of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) here.

Dr Yasmin said the PKLI would be made a teaching institution, adding that a nursing college would also be set up in the hospital.

She said that Pakistanis coming from abroad would be facilitated for surgeries at the PKLI.

Following the meeting, the Health Minister also visited the PKLI vaccination center.

On the occasion, she said that so far 8,500 people of 50-59 age group had been vaccinated.

"It is extremely encouraging to see people turning up in large numbers to get themselves registered and vaccinated," she added.

She urged the people to take preventive measures along with vaccination.

The minister asked the citizens to register themselves at 1166 or they may get information from 1033.

She advised the citizens of 50-59 years of age to visit the vaccination centre only after getting the vaccination code.

She said that staff had been increased at vaccination centers.

In order to avoid any inconvenience, people must visit the centers only with valid pin code and come to the given centers, she said.

The Health Minister reviewed performance of the PKLI.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Dean PKLI Professor Dr Faisal and Hospital Director Dr Tazein Zia were also present.