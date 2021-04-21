Pakistan
Motorway police arrest drug peddlers, recover huge quantity of narcotics
Updated 21 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Motorway Police in its successful attempt on Wednesday, recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arrested two drug peddlers.
According to the details, the Motorway police recovered fine quality of opium and charas weighing 4 kg each from a suspected Shehzor pick up bearing registration number LWC 3854 after chasing at check post on Motorway M-2 near Kot Momin.
The police arrested driver Kashif Naveed and his accomplice Mumtaz, residents of Sargodha during their attempt to flee from the area.
The accused were, reportedly, smuggling the recovered narcotics from Bhalwal to Pindi Bhatian.
Both the accused along with their vehicle were handed over to Kot Momin police station for further legal proceedings against them.
