Coronavirus
Pakistan Deaths
Pakistan Cases
Sindh
Punjab
Balochistan
Islamabad
KPK
Pakistan

Oman to indefinitely ban entry from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh

  • The Gulf state's travel ban will come into effect on Saturday, 24th April.
  • The restrictions will not apply to Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families.
Syed Ahmed 21 Apr 2021

After the United Kingdom (UK), Oman is also set to impose travel restrictions on people moving to and from Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh. The decision comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Asia.

The decision was made by Oman's Supreme Committee for Coronavirus on Wednesday. The Gulf state's travel ban will come into effect on Saturday, 24th April. The restrictions will not be applicable to Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families.

Additionally, travelers that passed through these three countries two weeks prior to traveling to Oman are also barred from entry.

“The ban begins at 6 pm on Saturday, 24 April 2021, and continues till further notice. This is with the exception of arriving passengers who are Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families. The exempted groups will undergo the prescribed entry procedures when they reach the Sultanate's land,” read the committee's press release issued on Wednesday.

Pakistan has also barred travel to and from India. The country is experiencing the 2nd wave of the outbreak following the Kumbh Mela. Meanwhile, Pakistan itself is battling a third wave. Both countries have initiated vaccination drives to clamp down on the pandemic.

The pandemic situation is deteriorating in Oman. On April 21, the country reported 1,077 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths over the preceding 24 hour period.

According to its health ministry, 115 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, with the total number of current patients in hospitals reported at 812, of which 264 are being treated in intensive care units.

Coronavirus travel ban COVID19 Travel restrictions

