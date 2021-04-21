Court to indict accused in Sindh Bank reference on May 10

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday postponed indictment of accused till May 10, in Sindh Bank corruption reference against ex-president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference pertaining to loss of Rs25 billion to Sindh Bank through mega money laundering. The case was connected with fake accounts scam.

The accused couldn't be brought to the court due to closure of roads and law and order situation.

After this, the court adjourned the case till May 10, wherein the charges would be framed against the accused.