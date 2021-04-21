ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court to indict accused in Sindh Bank reference on May 10

  • The accused couldn't be brought to the court due to closure of roads and law and order situation.
APP 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday postponed indictment of accused till May 10, in Sindh Bank corruption reference against ex-president Sindh Bank Bilal Sheikh and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference pertaining to loss of Rs25 billion to Sindh Bank through mega money laundering. The case was connected with fake accounts scam.

The accused couldn't be brought to the court due to closure of roads and law and order situation.

After this, the court adjourned the case till May 10, wherein the charges would be framed against the accused.

accountability court Sindh Bank corruption reference

Court to indict accused in Sindh Bank reference on May 10

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters