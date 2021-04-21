3 more succumbed to Covid-19 in Attock

ATTOCK: The novel coronavirus on Wednesday claimed three more lives in Attock district, while number of positive cases surged to 1826 during last 24 hours, health officials said.

According to official sources, 53 years old Rukhsana Bibi and 75 years old Manzoor Ellahi both residents of Attock city and 65 years old Mareena Jan- a resident of Hazro who was admitted at district headquarters hospital was succumbed to Covid-19.

District focal person for Covid-19, Kashif Hussain said that after detection of coronavirus among more persons, tally surged to 1,826. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 269 and in which 262 are home isolated while six others seven others are hospitalized.

While giving details about the active patients in the different parts of the district, he informed that in Attock city there are 124 positive patients, 59 in Hazro, 40 in Pindigheab, 29 in Jand, 10 in Hassanabdal while 7 are in Fatehjnag.

He informed that as many as 7 suspected patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital and all are in critical condition.

He informed that the number of suspected patients in the district rose to 31562 while screening of as many as 34814 persons was carried out across the district in which 28782 were tested negative.

Responding to a question, he said that the results of as many as 954 suspected patients are awaited.

He informed that so far 1522 persons have recovered from the virus in the district so far.

Moreover, the district education authorities warned the school heads, in future any teacher or student found with symptoms of Covid-19, the concerned school head would be liable to face disciplinary action.