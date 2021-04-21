Pakistan
ACs adjourned references against Shahid Khaqan, Ishaq Dar
- The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to absence of the lawyers of co-accused.
21 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (ACs) on Wednesday adjourned hearing graft references against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar without the further proceeding.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference pertaining to LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail and others. During course of hearing, the defence lawyer continued cross examination with prosecution witness Hasaan Bhati. After this, hearing was adjourned till next date.
Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir adjourned hearing till May 5, on reference against Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income.
The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to absence of the lawyers of co-accused.
Ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is not being reversed, says interior minister
ACs adjourned references against Shahid Khaqan, Ishaq Dar
Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar
Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies
PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies
India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours
Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire
China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit
Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya
Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence
EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect
Read more stories
Comments