COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 885 others in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,562 while 885 new cases emerged when 12,881 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,562 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,881 samples were tested which detected 885 cases that constituted 6.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,511,838 tests have been conducted against which 275,080 cases were diagnosed, of them 95 percent or 261,298 patients have recovered, including 246 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 9,220 patients were under treatment, of them 8,780 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 431 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 397 patients was stated to be critical, including 47 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 885 new cases, 388 have been detected from Karachi, including 216 from East, 76 South, 43 Central, 31 West, 12 Malir and 10 Korangi. Hyderabad has 163, Sukkur 31, Kamber 23, Matiari 18, Badin and Ghotki 16 each, Thatta 15, Dadu, Sujawal and Jamshoro 14 each, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoze 12 each, Jacobabad 10, Tando Muhammad Khan 9, Umerkot 8, Larkana 7, Mirpurkhas 4, Sanghar and Shikarpur 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.