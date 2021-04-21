ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 148 lives, infects 5,499 more people

  • During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
APP 21 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 83,162 with 5,499 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,488 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and eighteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 130 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 18 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 148 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 52 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 85 percent, Mardan 91 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 81 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Nowshera 68 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 71 percent and Swat 66 percent.

Around 522 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 47,301 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,341 in Sindh, 21,293 in Punjab, 8,026 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,388 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,248 in Balochistan, 219 in GB, and 786 in AJK.

Around 672,619 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 772,381 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 15,873, Balochistan 21,127, GB 5,204, ICT 70,984, KP 108,462, Punjab 276,535 and Sindh 274,196.

About 16,600 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,559 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

7,664 in Punjab had died with 103 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 88 of them in the hospital and 15 out of hospital. 2,953 in KP where 33 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 649 in ICT among four of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 225 in Balochistan, 104 in GB among one of them died in hospital during past 24 hours and 446 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and two out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 11,319,832 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,350 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

COVID 19 death toll covid death

COVID-19 claims 148 lives, infects 5,499 more people

