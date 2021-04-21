Iranian president expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

TEHRAN (Iran): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed his country’s commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, liaison and border management.

The views were expressed as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the Iranian president at the Presidential Palace in Tehran, the Foreign Office said.

The foreign minister, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

Qureshi said under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the government was committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

He discussed with Iranian president various ways to further strengthen the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He said the two countries had a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion and language.

He said the Pakistani leadership paid tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Rouhani for their continued support to Pakistan’s stance regarding the people of Kashmir.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran Rahim Hayat Qureshi was also present in the meeting.