Pakistan

Govt’s health insurance to encourage private sector expand medical network: PM

  • He said the government was making efforts to replicate the health card system in other provinces including Gilgit Baltistan.
APP 21 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Iman Khan on Wednesday said health insurance by the government would encourage private sector to build hospitals and expand the scope of medical facilities in the country.

Addressing here at the inauguration of new block at Khyber Teaching Hospital, the prime minister said development of health network would facilitate the public to get services close to their homes.

Imran Khan said health insurance card, already launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was a blessing particularly for the common man who could not afford expensive medical treatment.

He said the government was making efforts to replicate the health card system in other provinces including Gilgit Baltistan.

He expressed hope that public pressure would push the Sindh government as well to launch such initiative for the benefit of the poor.

He mentioned that the federal government had also provided health cards to the residents of Tharparker, a remote area of Sindh.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction that the newly established block of Khyber Teaching Hospital was equipped with facilities and would provide a suitable working environment to the doctors and nurses.

He hoped that other government hospitals in the country would follow suit and ensure best environment at the medical facilities.

The prime minister took round of the new block of the hospital and interacted with staff on the occasion.

