CM Sindh calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House on Wednesday.

They discussed issues of mutual interests among the obtaining law and order situation, the development of the province and matters to further improve the mutual relations, said a statement.

They reviewed implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curtail spread of COVID 19 in the province.

They also held discussion with focus on special training measures for the professionalism of the police and the transformation of the police into a public service force.