Business & Finance

Volkswagen's ID.4 titled World Car Of the Year 2021

  • This is the fifth time the German auto-giant bagged the top accolade at the World Car Awards.
  • It has previously won the top trophy for ‘World Car of the Year’ for Golf (2013 and 2019), Polo (2010), and up! (2012).
Syed Ahmed Updated 21 Apr 2021

Volkswagen's electric SUV, the ID.4, has been titled the ‘World Car of the Year 2021’. ID.4 is the automaker’s second all-electric model on its new MEB platform after the ID.3 hatchback.

Now it’s been named the World Car of the year following a vote by a jury of 93 international jurors from 28 countries.

This is the fifth time the German auto-giant bagged the top accolade at the World Car Awards. It has previously won the top trophy for ‘World Car of the Year’ for Golf (2013 and 2019), Polo (2010), and up! (2012).

Volkswagen Cars Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ralf Brandstätter’s response to the win was;

“We are particularly pleased about our ID.4 being named World Car of the Year. Not only because it is one of the most important car awards in the world - but because the jury also honored a great idea and a great team. The first ID model for the key markets of Europe, China, and the U.S. carries our electric offensive around the world. A convincing car, a great idea - and the World Car of the Year award? That goes well together for us!”

The Land Rover’s new Defender was named ‘World Car Design of the Year for 2021’, whereas, Honda’s e also bagged the World Urban Car of the Year award. There was more German success with Mercedes’ all-new S-Class bagging the World Car Luxury Car of the Year award.

These are the shortlisted cars in each category of the 2021 World Car of the Year awards:

2021 World Car of the Year

• Audi A3 • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe • BMW 4 Series • Honda e • Kia Optima / K5 • Kia Sorento • Mazda MX-30 • Mercedes-Benz GLA • Toyota Yaris • Volkswagen ID.4

2021 World Urban Car

• Honda Jazz / Fit • Honda e • Hyundai i10 • Hyundai i20 • Toyota Yaris

2021 World Luxury Car

• Aston Martin DBX • BMW X6 • Land Rover Defender • Mercedes-Benz S-Class • Polestar 2

2021 World Performance Car

• Audi RS Q8 • BMW M2 CS • BMW X5 M / X6 M • Porsche 911 Turbo • Toyota GR Yaris

2021 World Car Design

• Honda e • Land Rover Defender • Mazda MX-30 • Polestar 2 • Porsche 911 Turbo

