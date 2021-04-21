ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Govt reopens COVID-19 vaccination registration for remaining healthcare workers

  • Registration portal has been reopened till April 30, SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said.
Aisha Mahmood 21 Apr 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan announced on Wednesday that the government has reopened coronavirus vaccination registration for all remaining healthcare workers.

In a tweet, the SAPM said this decision was taken to provide an opportunity to all those health workers to get themselves inoculated. "To give opportunity to all remaining healthcare workers to get vaccinated, registration portal has been re-opened till 30 April," he tweeted.

Since Pakistan began its coronavirus campaign, more than 1.3 million citizens have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. According to Pakistan Medical Association General Secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad, out of the 1.2 million healthcare workers serving in the public and private sectors in Pakistan, only 224,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics have so far gotten both doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

There are thousands of young doctors, including postgraduate trainees, consultants as well as nurses and paramedics, who are working at hospitals and clinics without any protection, he told The News.

Meanwhile, the NCOC has taken decisions on further restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which will most likely be announced on Friday.

