ANL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.03%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.55%)
AVN 91.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.2%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BYCO 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.94%)
DGKC 120.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.03%)
EPCL 53.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.34%)
FCCL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.69%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.51%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.74%)
PIBTL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (4.11%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
BR100 4,859 Decreased By ▼ -12.69 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,506 Decreased By ▼ -79.3 (-0.31%)
KSE100 45,290 Decreased By ▼ -110.23 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,516 Decreased By ▼ -16.64 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 2% on virus worries

  • Major automakers were also lower with Toyota falling 2.44 percent to 8,212 yen, Honda sinking 2.59 percent to 3,189 yen and Nissan losing 1.84 percent to 546.9 yen.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down two percent Wednesday, weighed down by virus fears with another state of emergency expected to be imposed in the Japanese capital and other major cities.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.03 percent, or 591.83 points, to end at 28,508.55, while the broader Topix index fell 1.98 percent, or 38.07 points, to 1,888.18.

"The Nikkei index is weighed down by concerns over the rise of cases worldwide and uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics," said Rikiya Takebe, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

Covid-19 cases have been rising in Japan since the previous state of emergency was lifted last month, with the latest surge driven by more contagious variants.

The government is expected to impose new emergency measures in areas including Tokyo and Osaka to coincide with a week-long holiday period starting next week.

But the measures are still likely to be less strict than the blanket lockdowns seen in other countries.

In Tokyo trading, Toshiba tumbled 3.3 percent to 4,205 yen after the firm said British private equity fund CVC would await guidance on its buyout proposal of the Japanese conglomerate.

Suzuki Motor dropped 4.18 percent to 4,375 yen after a report said it would cut output by a further 10,000 units in Japan due to a chip shortage.

Major automakers were also lower with Toyota falling 2.44 percent to 8,212 yen, Honda sinking 2.59 percent to 3,189 yen and Nissan losing 1.84 percent to 546.9 yen.

IT and investment giant SoftBank Group gained 1.02 percent to 9,922 yen after a report said net profit for the year to March is likely to be above four trillion yen ($37 billion) thanks to rises in global share prices.

The dollar fetched 107.99 yen in Asian trade, against 108.08 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index Okasan Online Securities Rikiya Takebe COVID19 cases

Tokyo's Nikkei closes down 2% on virus worries

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters