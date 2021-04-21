ANL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
Pakistan

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

  • Under the project, a total of 1,320 apartments will be constructed in eighteen months
  • The apartments will be distributed through balloting among people having income up to Rs40,000 per month
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 21 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation stone of the Jalozai Housing Scheme for low-income people in Nowshera, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran said that the project is meant to provide low-cost housing to people with fewer earnings. "The biggest fear any person has is losing their shelter," the premier said. We don't have money to give free houses to people. What we can do instead is provide them with shelters at low costs.

The PM revealed that under the scheme, people will have to just give a markup of three percent on the houses. The federal government will be paying Rs300,000 for every house to make it affordable.

"This is the first time any government in Pakistan has launched a scheme like this," he said, adding that the government already has a list prepared of people who have registered for the houses.

He said alliances like Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are made to blackmail the government. Imran vowed for an equal justice system in the country for the rich and poor.

Under the scheme, a total of 1,320 apartments will be constructed in eighteen months. The apartments will be distributed through balloting among people having income up to Rs40,000 per month.

The premier also planted a sapling under the Clean and Green Pakistan program.

Earlier, the prime minister performed the groundbreaking of a low-cost housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing program in Sargodha.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,175 houses of three marlas will be constructed at six locations in the Sargodha district. The Punjab government will provide land as well as other facilities for this project.

The construction work will be carried out by Frontier Works Organization. The mortgage facility will be provided by Punjab Bank which will enable the deserving people to pay the total amount of a house through easy installments.

At least 33,528 applications have been received for this housing project and the houses will be allotted through balloting.

