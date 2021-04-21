ANL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.73%)
ASC 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.62%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.96%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.32%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.09%)
FCCL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.84%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.54%)
PAEL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.46%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.2%)
TRG 171.75 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (4.08%)
UNITY 32.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.94%)
BR100 4,854 Decreased By ▼ -17.51 (-0.36%)
BR30 25,489 Decreased By ▼ -96.53 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,273 Decreased By ▼ -127.26 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,506 Decreased By ▼ -26.93 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar struggles to recover after slump to 7-week trough amid lower US yields

  • The safe-haven greenback got some respite from a pullback in world stocks from record highs as flare ups in coronavirus infections from India to Canada soured the outlook for a quick global recovery.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

TOKYO: The dollar languished on Wednesday, hovering just above a seven-week low with subdued US bond yields reducing the currency's yield appeal.

The safe-haven greenback got some respite from a pullback in world stocks from record highs as flare ups in coronavirus infections from India to Canada soured the outlook for a quick global recovery.

The safety bid also bolstered the yen, which climbed to a fresh seven-week peak of 107.88 per dollar on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which tracks the US currency against six major peers, was at 91.254 in Asia after slumping as low as 90.856 on Tuesday for the first time since March 3. It has declined 2.1% so far this month.

The index "has broken down through a key short-term support level at 91.30 and can see further downside to the low 90s," with the euro rising to around $1.22, Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

"We were looking for the (index) to top in Q3, when second derivative US rebound measures crest and Europe gets her vax act together, but the early indications are that vaccinations across Europe are picking up pace already," Westpac said.

The single currency traded at $1.20275, after touching a seven-week high of $1.2079 overnight.

The European Central Bank decides policy on Thursday, with the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan following next week.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.56%, not far from its lowest since mid-March, as it continued to consolidate following its retreat from the 14-month high at 1.7760% reached at the end of last month.

"Now that US Treasury yields have started coming off, people are unwinding yen short positions," said Tohru Sasaki, JPMorgan's head of Japan market research.

The yen could strengthen to 105 per dollar in the near term, he said. Japan's currency was as weak as 110.97 for the first time in a year at the end of last month.

Declines in US yields and the dollar in April have come as evidence mounted that the Fed would be slower in tightening monetary policy than it had appeared to the market, analysts said.

Some encouragement for the euro came from the announcement that the European Union has secured an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer.

Elsewhere though, pandemic developments triggered investor caution.

India reported 1,761 deaths from COVID-19, its highest daily toll, while Canada and the United States extended a land-border closure for non-essential travellers.

Asian equities tracked declines on Wall Street, where travel stocks weighed on sentiment.

Oil fell, dragging commodity-linked currencies lower overnight.

The Canadian dollar traded at C$1.26110 to the greenback in Asia, following its biggest plunge in nearly two months on Tuesday.

The Bank of Canada is due to announce a policy decision later Wednesday.

The Australian dollar, a barometer for risk appetite, weakened 0.2% to $0.77057 after sliding 0.4% overnight.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around $55,500, consolidating following its dip to as low as $51,541.16 on Sunday.

It set a record high at $64,895.22 on April 14.

Yuan Canada Yen US bond yields coronavirus infections australia dollar

Dollar struggles to recover after slump to 7-week trough amid lower US yields

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters