ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.82%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.05%)
TRG 170.50 Increased By ▲ 5.49 (3.33%)
UNITY 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.51%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -19.16 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,458 Decreased By ▼ -127.67 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,252 Decreased By ▼ -147.48 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,498 Decreased By ▼ -34.48 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Palm oil neutral in 3,761-3,844 ringgit range

  • A high-low bottom developing above a rising trendline has taken shape. It confirms a completion of the drop from 4,192 ringgit and the continuation of the uptrend.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 3,761-3,844 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break above 3,844 ringgit could lead to a gain into a zone of 3,926-4,028 ringgit, while a break below 3,761 ringgit could cause a fall to 3,659 ringgit.

The bias could be towards the upside, as the contract has broken a falling trendline. On the daily chart, the big white candlestick on Tuesday looks very bullish. It suggests a further gain on Wednesday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

