ANL 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.67%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.4%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.82%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.28%)
PPL 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.65%)
PTC 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.89%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.05%)
TRG 170.50 Increased By ▲ 5.49 (3.33%)
UNITY 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.51%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -19.16 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,458 Decreased By ▼ -127.67 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,252 Decreased By ▼ -147.48 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,498 Decreased By ▼ -34.48 (-0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Brent oil may retest support at $65.46

  • Wave pattern indicates the completion of a wave b and the start of a wave c which may travel to $60.29, around the bottom of the wave a.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $65.46 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $63.84.

The downtrend from the March 8 high of $71.38 may have resumed, driven by a wave C. A projection analysis reveals a precise support at $65.46, which temporarily holds.

However, this wave is expected to travel to $61.21. As a result, the support may be broken soon. Resistance is at $66.46, a break above which could lead to a gain to $67.30.

On the daily chart, the trend is developing within a rising channel, which suggests a fall towards $62.91. Oil failed to break a resistance at $68.14.

The failure triggered the fall.

Wave pattern indicates the completion of a wave b and the start of a wave c which may travel to $60.29, around the bottom of the wave a.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

