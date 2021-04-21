Spot gold targets $1,803-$1,818 range

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,785 per ounce and rise towards the range of $1,803-$1,818.

The correction triggered by this resistance has been almost reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of the wave c from $1,722.94.

This wave is expected to travel to $1,803. Once the metal rises to this level, it is likely to extend its gains to $1,818. Support is at $1,763, a break below which could cause a fall limited to $1,753.

A double-bottom forming around $1,677 indicates a further rise towards $1,852.

On the daily chart, gold climbed above a resistance at $1,776 again. It is poised to test the next resistance at $1,799. A falling channel suggests a higher target around $1,828.

