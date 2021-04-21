ANL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.55%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.03%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.55%)
AVN 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
BOP 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.94%)
DGKC 120.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.03%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.14%)
FCCL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.69%)
FFBL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.25%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.28%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.51%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.74%)
PIBTL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.61%)
PPL 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TRG 171.80 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (4.11%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -13.58 (-0.28%)
BR30 25,500 Decreased By ▼ -85.32 (-0.33%)
KSE100 45,281 Decreased By ▼ -118.99 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -22.72 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold hovers near 7-week high on subdued US dollar, yields

  • A gauge of stock prices across the world fell on Tuesday and oil prices also slipped as concern lingered over rising global COVID-19 cases and their effect on the global economic rebound.
Reuters 21 Apr 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit earlier this week, as a weaker dollar and a retreat in US Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,779.55 per ounce by 0110 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77 on Monday.

US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,779.60 per ounce.

The dollar index fell 0.1% against its rivals after touching a near seven-week low in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields dropped below 1.6%, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

New Zealand's consumer price index (CPI) rose by faster than expected in the first quarter as transport and housing prices jumped, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand.

The Bank of Japan is set to predict for the first time that inflation will remain well short of its 2% target beyond Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term through early 2023, say sources familiar with its thinking.

Market participants now await the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday for further clarity about stimulus plans for the bloc. The US Federal Reserve policy meeting is due next week.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation that could follow stimulus measures, but higher Treasury yields have dulled some of the appeal of the non-yielding commodity this year.

A gauge of stock prices across the world fell on Tuesday and oil prices also slipped as concern lingered over rising global COVID-19 cases and their effect on the global economic rebound.

Silver eased 0.2% to $25.83 per ounce. Palladium rose 0.6% to $2,778.17. Platinum fell 0.2% to $1,185.47.

Gold Prices Silver Spot gold US gold Haruhiko Kuroda

Gold hovers near 7-week high on subdued US dollar, yields

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters