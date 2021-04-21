Exam schedule for grades I to VIII in 13 Punjab districts notified

(Karachi) The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has announced the schedule of examinations for grades I to VIII in 13 districts of the province, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the exams for grades I to VIII will begin from June 7 and continue until June 25 whereas schools will start issuing report cards from June 30. More than five million students of classes I to VIII will sit in the exams.

The summer vacations will begin from July 1, the examination commission said and called for strict implementation of the SOPs during the conduct of the exams.

Earlier, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that classes from grades nine to 12 across the country will resume from April 19.

Shafqat said that an emergency meeting of all provincial ministers was called where it has been decided that the classes, even in districts affected by the novel coronavirus, will resume.

He stated that classes nine to 12 would commence in affected districts in a staggered manner to allow students to prepare for Board exams. He added, "9 to 12 exams will take place according to the new date sheets announced by the Boards. This means will not start before the 4th week of May. University admissions schedule will be adjusted keeping in view the new exam timetable."

The minister maintained, "It was also decided with a complete consensus among ministers that A, AS, O level and IGCSE exams will take place as per date sheet announced by CAIES." He mentioned that there will be no delay or cancellation in exams and those students wishing to take exams in October or November can do so in the same fee already paid.

He said educational institutions in virus hotspots will take classes on alternate days with 50 percent attendance. Schools and colleges have been advised to ensure strict SOP implementation, Shafqat mentioned.