ANL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.7%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.55%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.36%)
FCCL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
FFL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
HASCOL 9.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.32%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.5%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-4.87%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.17%)
PPL 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.65%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.77%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.81%)
TRG 170.40 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (3.27%)
UNITY 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-6.94%)
BR100 4,855 Decreased By ▼ -16.53 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,465 Decreased By ▼ -120.68 (-0.47%)
KSE100 45,242 Decreased By ▼ -158.16 (-0.35%)
KSE30 18,490 Decreased By ▼ -43.28 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Discord abandons Microsoft acquisition talks: report

  • Picking up Discord would have allowed Microsoft to expand its social presence beyond LinkedIn, the professional network it acquired in 2016.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Discussion platform Discord, popular among amateur video game players, has halted acquisition talks with Microsoft and is instead considering its options for a public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Media reported last month that the social platform, created in 2015, was engaged in discussions about a transaction with the technology giant that would have valued Discord at $10 billion.

Discord, which is based in San Francisco, allows its 140 million monthly users to exchange text, audio and video for free.

The platform, which is not yet profitable, generated about $130 million in revenue in 2020 from $45 million the year before as it grew beyond just "gamers" to other users as well during the pandemic, according to the Journal.

At least three different companies have expressed interest in acquiring Discord, the newspaper said, citing anonymous sources.

Picking up Discord would have allowed Microsoft to expand its social presence beyond LinkedIn, the professional network it acquired in 2016.

And Discord sees a large group of users among gamers using Xbox, Microsoft's video game brand that ranges from consoles to mobile games to streaming services.

But Discord may instead be looking toward a market debut, the Wall Street Journal said, following in the footsteps of other recent public offerings from the video game world such as collaborative gaming platform Roblox.

Microsoft Technology social media platform audio Discord

Discord abandons Microsoft acquisition talks: report

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

UK PM Johnson welcomes guilty verdict for US policeman Chauvin

Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters