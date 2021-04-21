World
Biden tells Floyd family he's 'so relieved' by verdict
- "We're all so relieved," Biden said in a phone call that was played on speaker phone and shared on social media by the family in Minneapolis.
21 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told the family of George Floyd how "relieved" he was Tuesday after a jury found a former policeman guilty of murder in the African-American man's racially charged killing.
"We're all so relieved," Biden said in a phone call that was played on speaker phone and shared on social media by the family in Minneapolis.
"It's really important," Biden said, promising to bring the family to the White House on Air Force One.
