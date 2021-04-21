Vaccination of people in their fifties begins today

LAHORE: Punjab is all set to start the next round of Corona vaccination for people of 50-59 years from Wednesday (today), Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, said.

The minister asked the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to make necessary arrangements to make this round of the Corona vaccination successful. She said, “People must register themselves at 1166 and get pin code for vaccination. People of 50 to 59 years of age may now visit the vaccination centers with valid pin code and message. Punjab has increased the number of staff at vaccination centers. People and government will jointly overcome the Pandemic. Citizens must follow SOPs take preventive measures to stay safe. Overall, the Corona situation is being closely monitored in Punjab. The government is utilizing all out resources to control the Pandemic.”

The health minister also reviewed the pace and progress of work on construction work of Mother and Child Hospitals, up-gradation of BHUs to 24/7 model and various other issues. She directed the officials to expedite the pace of work at Mother and Child Hospitals and other development projects.

She said, “Under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, revamping of health facilities is underway in eight districts of Punjab. All development projects need to be completed within deadline with transparency. Under the Prime Minister Health Initiative, revamping projects are underway in eight districts. The up-gradation is underway in Attock, DG Khan, Jhang, Kasur, Mianwali, Rajanpur, Lodhran and Chiniot. Once these projects are complete, people will be able to utilize good quality health services. Provision of basic health services is the responsibility of the state. Improving capacity of the system was very helpful in combating Corona Pandemic in Punjab. Despite restrictions of Corona Pandemic, Punjab is continuously making progress on improving healthcare services.”

