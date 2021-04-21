NUML, ICCI sign MoU to promote industry-academia linkages

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote industry-academia linkages.

After signing the MoU both the institutions will work together to promote research culture in industry to boost industrialisation in the region and produce demand-driven graduates for the industry.

The MoU was signed by Pro Rector Research and Strategic Initiatives NUML Dr Zubair Iqbal and President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a ceremony held at the NUML on Tuesday.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (retired), Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Planning and Resources Brig Muhammad Badr Malik, Pro-Rector Academics Prof Dr Safeer Awan, deans and directors also witnessed the signing ceremony.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar (retired) during a meeting with the president ICCI said that it is the time to introduce research culture in our industry.

Through research we can achieve the future demands of our industry and to attain this, the academia-industry linkage need to be strengthened.

He said that the NUML can assist local industry in new developments and trends in businesses through research and the Chamber can support the NUML students by providing them a chance to work practically in the industry.

Rector NUML further said that the NUML has established a dedicated block for display of industrial products and the ICCI should cooperate in showcasing the potential of local industrial products through their display in that facility.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that thousands of industrial units are functioning in Islamabad which can facilitate the NUML students in their internships and projects.

He said that the ICCI can provide job opportunities for business graduates in the local industry.

He was of the view that this MoU will benefit both academia and industry, and he assured his full cooperation to the rector NUML in this regard.

