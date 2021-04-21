ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Punjab govt constitutes ‘Fall Army Worm’ body

Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab agriculture department has constituted ‘Fall Army Worm (FAW)’ management committees on provincial, divisional, district and tehsil level to work in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for effective management of the pest which emerged during the last few years as a threat for maize crop.

The outbreak of Fall Army Worm in Pakistan was officially acknowledged by the department of plant protection (DPP) Pakistan in September 2020, which causes damage to maize. The department has suggested implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) program as per FAO recommendations to control and eradicate this new pest on war footing basis.

Meanwhile, the provincial fall army worm management committee will be headed by Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali Buttar, DG Agriculture (Extension & Applied Research) Punjab as Provincial Coordinator while Dr. Muhammad Aslam Director of Agriculture (Plant Protection) Lahore will be its focal person/secretary. Besides representatives of government sector, the committee will have Aamer Hayat Bhandara, a progressive grower from Pakpattan, representative of FAO in Pakistan, representative CABI, Chairman PCPA and Chief Executive, Crop Life Pakistan as its members.

