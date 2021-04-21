Doubtful BISP beneficiaries: Body to find out facts into no-recovery worth Rs2.5bn

ISLAMABAD: The management of the BISP has constituted an inquiry committee to find out the facts into no-recovery worth Rs2.5 billion from doubtful beneficiaries.

The BISP management carried out data sanity analysis in two phases from February 27, 2015 to April 28, 2015, and from April 29, 2015 to May 25, 2015.

Data of 125,714 beneficiaries could not be matched with the NADRA’s record. They were found suspected but were paid unconditional cash transfer, according to the audit report of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Audit observed that as a result of data sanity analysis 125, 714 cases were declared as wrong or suspected but no action was taken for recovery of Rs2,445.458 million paid to them. Audit is of the view that no proper strategy was adopted to avoid entry of ineligible beneficiaries.

No inquiry was initiated against the ghost beneficiaries and no recovery was made from them till June 2016.

Neither any action was taken nor responsibility fixed against those who were held responsible for wrong data or ghost beneficiaries.

The BISP management is of the view that the BISP had conducted an audit of its beneficiaries that entered through case management system from 2012 till February 2015.

Audit was based on data machine i.e. particulars of beneficiaries available in the BISP database matched with that provided by the NADRA against these beneficiaries, 125,714 were found as wrong or ghost beneficiaries.

The management further maintained accounts of those beneficiaries were blocked since 2015.

Data sanity of these beneficiaries whether these beneficiaries are legitimate or doubtful is still not clear for which further investigation will be carried out with the help of the NADRA.

On the basis of results, further course of action will be decided accordingly.

The management further intimated that since beneficiaries are poor, therefore, chances of recovery from them are minimal.

