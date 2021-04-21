ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Ahmed made FPCCI body’s convener

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has nominated Muhammad Ahmad,...
Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has nominated Muhammad Ahmad, President Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council Pakistan (GGAPCP) and Chairman Lahore Division Sarafa & Jewellers Association (LDS&JA) as Convener of the Regional Standing Committee on “Jewellery Manufacturers” for the year 2021.

In a letter, FPCCI President Nasser Hayat Magoo expressing confidence in the capabilities of Muhammad Ahmad, has asked him to select members of the committee from different chambers/ associations across the province to chalk out a comprehensive plan of activities to push the gems and jewellery sector upward.

It may be worth mentioning that Muhammad Ahmad had the honor to lead this committee for consecutive eight years till 2017. In year 2018, he was assigned to head the Regional Standing Committee on Mines and Minerals. Muhammad Ahmad while expressing his gratitude to the FPCCI leadership for reposing confidence in his abilities said the main hurdle in the development of this sector is SRO-760 due to which exports of this sector have declined to virtually nil.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

