Ahmed made FPCCI body’s convener

LAHORE: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has nominated Muhammad Ahmad, President Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council Pakistan (GGAPCP) and Chairman Lahore Division Sarafa & Jewellers Association (LDS&JA) as Convener of the Regional Standing Committee on “Jewellery Manufacturers” for the year 2021.

In a letter, FPCCI President Nasser Hayat Magoo expressing confidence in the capabilities of Muhammad Ahmad, has asked him to select members of the committee from different chambers/ associations across the province to chalk out a comprehensive plan of activities to push the gems and jewellery sector upward.

It may be worth mentioning that Muhammad Ahmad had the honor to lead this committee for consecutive eight years till 2017. In year 2018, he was assigned to head the Regional Standing Committee on Mines and Minerals. Muhammad Ahmad while expressing his gratitude to the FPCCI leadership for reposing confidence in his abilities said the main hurdle in the development of this sector is SRO-760 due to which exports of this sector have declined to virtually nil.

