ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First-ever model police station Ferozabad inaugurated

Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has inaugurated the first ever model Police Station Ferozabad of Karachi East Zone, built with financial support of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Ferozabad Police Station, Chairman ABAD said the association was equally paying attention towards its social responsibilities and development of the construction industry in the country. The construction of Ferozabad Model Police Station is the proof of fulfillment of social responsibility by ABAD.

He said Karachi Police had given great sacrifices for the sake of peace and for providing security to residents of that mega city. However, it was a matter of regret that Karachi Police was not getting necessary technology and better Police Stations so that they could fight with more vigour against criminals, terrorists and enemies of Pakistan, he added.Keeping in view the necessities of the Police department, ABAD came forward to build Ferozabad Model Police Station and will keep close liaison with the Police for further support, he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the purpose of establishing Model Police station was to provide a better environment to the public and create a better image of the police department. A large number of office bearers and members of ABAD and police officials attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

terrorists ABAD Ghulam Nabi Memon Ferozabad Model Police Station

First-ever model police station Ferozabad inaugurated

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Xi calls for fairer world order

HBL Q1 2021 results: PAT rises 108pc

Govt tables resolution for debate on French envoy's expulsion in National Assembly

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.