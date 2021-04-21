First-ever model police station Ferozabad inaugurated

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has inaugurated the first ever model Police Station Ferozabad of Karachi East Zone, built with financial support of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).

While speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at Ferozabad Police Station, Chairman ABAD said the association was equally paying attention towards its social responsibilities and development of the construction industry in the country. The construction of Ferozabad Model Police Station is the proof of fulfillment of social responsibility by ABAD.

He said Karachi Police had given great sacrifices for the sake of peace and for providing security to residents of that mega city. However, it was a matter of regret that Karachi Police was not getting necessary technology and better Police Stations so that they could fight with more vigour against criminals, terrorists and enemies of Pakistan, he added.Keeping in view the necessities of the Police department, ABAD came forward to build Ferozabad Model Police Station and will keep close liaison with the Police for further support, he said.

Speaking on this occasion, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the purpose of establishing Model Police station was to provide a better environment to the public and create a better image of the police department. A large number of office bearers and members of ABAD and police officials attended the event.

