ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Pakistan

Disqualification of Sindh CM cases: SHC orders conclusion of arguments

Recorder Report 21 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the conclusion of the arguments in next hearing of the case related to disqualification of Sindh Chief Minister.

A division bench of SHC ordered both parties to conclude their arguments by May 25, 2021 by seeking a response from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a lifetime disqualification case against Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah.

”We will be able to give a response on next hearing only after taking guidelines from the electoral body,” replied the ECP’s representative.

The SHC while summoning response from the ECP and the Sindh government on the plea adjourned the hearing until May 25.

The petition against the Sindh chief minister stated that Shah had been disqualified by the Supreme Court (SC) in 2013 but he contested by-election in 2014 from Jamshoro. The petitioner Mahmood Akthar Naqvi sought the high court to disqualify Murad Ali Shah for a lifetime.

The government’s lawyer said that Shah has contested many elections after that but no one challenged it before.

Meanwhile, SHC sought replies from federal government attorney in the case pertaining to disqualification of Faisal Vawda, who was elected senator in the last Senate poll last month.

SHC bench was hearing the petition of Vawda by challenging the proceedings in ECP in which he has been accused of concealing the facts about his dual nationality for contesting the election for National Assembly in July 25, 2018 elections.

Justice Amjad Ali Sehto inquired about the status of case in ECP, at which ECP representatives told the court that there are multiple petitions so the case is taking long time.

He told the court that ECP furnished its response. Court ordered federal government attorney to give his arguments in next hearing on April 25, 2021.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Supreme Court SHC ECP Sindh High Court Election Commission of Pakistan Mahmood Akthar Naqvi Amjad Ali Sehto

