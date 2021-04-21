PACRA assigns PG3 project grading to Oasis Park Residencia

KARACHI: The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited assigns Project Grading of PG3 to Oasis Park Residencia (A project of BRB Properties Builders and Developers).

The grading denotes prospects of execution of the real estate project as per plan and the ability to transfer the possession as per defined terms. The Project “Oasis Park Residencia” is first venture of the BRB Properties started in FY18 and will be completed in June 2025 as per agreed terms with Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Currently the Project is in developmental phase. BRB Properties shows strong commitment towards the Project and has already obtained complete spectrum of approvals. The business profile of the Project is improving as the Project is gaining attraction from the community.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021