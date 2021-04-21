Sino-Pak ties to be strengthened more in future: envoy

PESHAWAR: The China-Pakistan relations will continue to grow in the years to come as the two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists here after visiting the “China Window”, the envoy said the Chinese Cultural and Information Centre based in Peshawar was playing vital role in introducing Chinese culture in KP province.

“We are grateful to China Window for holding a special function on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations,” Nong Rong said.

The Chinese envoy visited various sections of China Window and appreciated the efforts of the administration.

The Chinese Ambassador inaugurated the website, wrote letters on the Pak-China Friendship Wall and recorded his impressions in the guest book.

Talking to reporters at China Window during his visit to Peshawar, Nong said in its first stage the CPEC focused on energy and infrastructure projects which were successfully completed.

He said that most of the energy projects built under the CPEC had been completed and China provided one-third of Pakistan’s electricity requirement during the Covid-19 pandemic at the lowest price.

Nong said that some students from Pakistan could not go back to their classrooms in China due to restrictions related to Covid-19, but they could continue their education online. He said that the cooperation between the two countries on the provision of vaccines was going very smoothly.

Nong also met KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. They inaugurated a project for reconstruction of damaged schools in the merged districts.

