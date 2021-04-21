Former US vice president Walter Mondale dies

WASHINGTON: Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who famously told voters to expect a tax increase should he win the presidency, died Monday, US media reported. He was 93 years old.

No cause was given for Mondale’s death, according to reports citing a statement from his family.

Mondale served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history,” Carter said in a statement, extending his condolences to his former number two’s family.

“He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world.”

Prior to his stint at the White House, Mondale had served as attorney general to his home state of Minnesota from 1960 to 1964, and then as US senator from that state from 1964 to 1976.

After Carter left office, Mondale went on to serve as ambassador to Japan between 1993 and 1996.