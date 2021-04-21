‘A difficult economic triangle’

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed carried by the newspaper on Friday. The writer, Dr Omer Javed, has articulated a highly formed argument, advocating a strategy through which the country is able to manage the economy, which is stuck in a difficult triangle of elevated level of fiscal deficit, high debt, and very low economic growth.

Country’s economic team, which is now led by newly-appointed finance minister Shaukat Tarin, must give a serious thought to what this highly competent economist has suggested for the country’s economy. He has underscored, among other things, the need for a new but more informed approach to the situation. The only solution is the reorientation of our economic policy. New Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s role started the moment he left the prime minister’s office the other day. Tarin must be mindful of the fact that ministers are always accountable for everything in their remit. He is, therefore, expected to do things differently.

Shahid Hussain (Karachi)

