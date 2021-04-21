ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Crypto inflows hit $4.9bn as of mid-April

Reuters Updated 21 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: Inflows into cryptocurrency funds and products hit $4.9 billion as of April 16, with the pace of increase slowing a bit in the first two weeks of the month after hitting record levels in the first quarter, data from digital currency manager Coinshares showed on Tuesday.

Inflows in the first two weeks of April hit about $400 million to $4.9 billion, or about 9% higher than an all-time high of $4.5 billion in the first three months of the year.

The pace of inflows had already moderated in the first quarter, after a 240% surge in the fourth.

That said, inflows in the second week of April totalled $233 million, the largest since early March, Coinshares said.

Bitcoin’s rise also slowed in the first two weeks of the month, growing just 5.7%, although it hit a record just under $65,000 during that period. After touching that all-time peak last week, bitcoin has plunged nearly 18% in six days. Bitcoin last traded up 0.8% at $56,161.

Bitcoin still saw the largest inflows of $108 million, with ethereum snagging $65 million. But investors poured money into other digital tokens, including bitcoin cash, Polkadot, Binance, and Tezos, Coinshares data showed.

Crypto assets under management (AUM) have also surged to a peak of $64.2 billion, the data showed. In the first quarter, the sector’s AUM was $59 billion. Last year, assets under management for the sector hit $37.6 billion. Grayscale is still the largest digital currency manager, with $49.5 billion in assets as of the second week of April, while CoinShares, the second biggest and the largest European digital asset manager, oversees about $5.7 billion in assets.

XRP has been the most popular digital asset in recent weeks with weekly inflows of $33 million, nearly doubling its assets under management to $83 million.

CoinShares crypto cryptocurreny bitcon

Crypto inflows hit $4.9bn as of mid-April

Govt calls NA vote on envoy

Asia consumer business: DBS, StanChart weigh bids as Citi retreats

Govt says not lifting ban on TLP

UAE rolls over repayment of $2bn deposit

PSX regains footing: BRIndex100 roars back

Setting up of centralised database approved: Cabinet sharpens its focus on food items

IGCF says wants to reduce indirect equity investment in BPPL

Non-lapsable ‘Ehsaas Donation Fund’ established

Xi calls for fairer world order

HBL Q1 2021 results: PAT rises 108pc

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.