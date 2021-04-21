KE signed MoU to automate the issuance of wiring test certificates

KARACHI: With a vision to facilitate customers and streamline the process of acquiring new connections under the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, K-Electric and Department of Energy Government of Sindh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to automate the issuance of wiring test certificates for new connections. K-Electric has developed and launched a consolidated online portal which connects the power utility with customers and the Electric Inspectorates Karachi (EIK) to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the new connection process. Customers applying for a connection will need to submit proof of payments for their new connections to KE via the portal, which will alert EIK to prepare and issue a wiring testing certificate after the inspection and testing within an agreed turnaround time of three days, without requiring any customer intervention.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021