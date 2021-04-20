ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine wheat export prices start to rise

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

KYIV: Ukrainian wheat export prices have resumed growth last week, adding $5 a tonne over the week amid uncertainty over the weather in the United States and Europe, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday.

Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat increased to $237-$241 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Feed wheat also rose by $4 a tonne to $232-$237 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season, while the government has said exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a weaker harvest.

Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen by almost 24% to 37 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed.

Traders exported 14.7 million tonnes of wheat, 17.6 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley, it said. APK-Inform also said corn bid export prices rose by $3 over the past week to $255-$260 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley were flat at $227 to $235 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

Wheat APK Inform agriculture consultancy Ukraine wheat export wheat export prices start to rise Ukraine’s grain exports have fallen

Ukraine wheat export prices start to rise

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.