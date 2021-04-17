KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.149 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,358.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.237 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.805 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.159 billion), Silver (PKR 898.660 million), Crude Oil (PKR 281.996 million), SP 500 (PKR 233.555 million), Platinum (PKR 196.339 million), Copper (PKR 133.477 million), Natural Gas (PKR 121.016 million) and DJ (PKR 82.770 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.583 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021