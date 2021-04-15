ANL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.27%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
EPCL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FFBL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.56%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
UNITY 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.43%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 25,813 Decreased By ▼ -34.18 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,332 Increased By ▲ 21 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,556 Increased By ▲ 11.8 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

  • Nevertheless there was some good news as BioNTech/Pfizer announced that 50 million doses that were due to arrive in Europe in late 2021 will instead start arriving as early as this month.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The European Union said Wednesday that it is expecting 50 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses earlier than expected, as the United States said it would continue a pause in vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson shot for at least another week so regulators can assess possible blood clot links.

Rival drugmaker AstraZeneca faced a similar setback after Denmark banned its use, also over blood clot links.

Concerns over using the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines have dampen hopes that mass immunizations will lead to a swift exit from the global pandemic that has killed nearly three million people and ravaged the global economy.

Nevertheless there was some good news as BioNTech/Pfizer announced that 50 million doses that were due to arrive in Europe in late 2021 will instead start arriving as early as this month.

More than 820 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have now been administered globally. Demand continues to outstrip supply, and countries are scrambling to secure the much-needed jabs for their people.

The race to secure vaccines has sparked diplomatic rows, notably between Britain and the EU after the bloc accused London of hoarding jabs. Australia has also accused the EU of falling short on promised doses.

European Union AstraZeneca BioNTech Pfizer denmark vaccines

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

NCOC decides to implement ‘broader lockdowns’

Vested interests enjoyed Rs2.66trn benefits: UNDP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters