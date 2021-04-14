World
South Africa's retail sales up 2.3pc year on year in February
14 Apr 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South African retail sales rose 2.3% year on year in February following a revised 3.7% contraction in January, Statistics South Africa said on Wednesday.
On a month-on-month basis sales were up 6.9%, and in the three months to the end of February sales decreased 0.9% compared with the same period last year, the statistics agency said.
