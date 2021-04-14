Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
14 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,834.29
High: 4,839.91
Low: 4,815.25
Net Change: (+) 1.88
Volume ('000): 449,540
Value ('000): 17,493,301
Makt Cap 1,354,966,376,435
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,265.32
NET CH. (-) 8.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,568.34
NET CH. (+) 79.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,551.02
NET CH. (-) 33.18
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,950.27
NET CH. (+) 6.40
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,884.91
NET CH. (-) 55.38
------------------------------------
As on: 13-April-2021
====================================
