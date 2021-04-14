KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (April 13, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,834.29 High: 4,839.91 Low: 4,815.25 Net Change: (+) 1.88 Volume ('000): 449,540 Value ('000): 17,493,301 Makt Cap 1,354,966,376,435 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,265.32 NET CH. (-) 8.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,568.34 NET CH. (+) 79.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,551.02 NET CH. (-) 33.18 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,950.27 NET CH. (+) 6.40 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,884.91 NET CH. (-) 55.38 ------------------------------------ As on: 13-April-2021 ====================================

