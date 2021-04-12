ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP CM formally launches ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ (Let no one go to sleep hungry) in the provincial capital to provide free food to poor deserving people.

The pro-poor initiative of the government ‘ Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ under the banner of Ehsaas Programme was extended to three more cities i.e. Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad to provide free meals to laborers and other deserving segments of society.

Under the initiatives free meals are provided on food trucks to those vulnerable people who do not have access to the Shelter Homes (Panahgas). The initiative was previously launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan as pilot project in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Under the Programme those daily wagers and deserving people will be provided with free meal through food trucks in different parts of Peshawar. Initially, Four thousand people will be provided with meal through food trucks in different parts of provincial capital which will be further extended in coming days.

“Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program” has been launched with the collaboration of Provincial Social Welfare Department, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal and Selani Welfare Trust. Provincial government has provided food trucks to Pakistan Bait Ul Mal for operation while Selani Trust will arrange food items.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the chief minister said that launching of ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program ‘ was another step towards realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of welfare state adding that the provincial government was going all out to give maximum relief to vulnerable segments of the society. He stated that numerous pro poor initiatives including Ehsaas Cash program, Ehsaas Nashu Numa Program have been initiated under the umbrella of Ehsaas Program which directly benefit the deserving people.

The chief minister further said that welfare of vulnerable segments of society was an important part of the provincial government’s agenda and added that the provincial government will extend all out support to carry out all the pro poor initiatives of Prime Minister Imran khan in an efficient and effective manner.

Besides Provincial Cabinet members Hisham Inam Ullah Khan, Kamran Bangash Member of Provincial Assembly Dr. Sumaira Shams, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and others attended the virtual launching ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan Ehsaas Programme KP CM Koi Bhooka Na Soye poor deserving people.

KP CM formally launches ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.