KP CM formally launches ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ (Let no one go to sleep hungry) in the provincial capital to provide free food to poor deserving people.

The pro-poor initiative of the government ‘ Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ under the banner of Ehsaas Programme was extended to three more cities i.e. Peshawar, Lahore and Faisalabad to provide free meals to laborers and other deserving segments of society.

Under the initiatives free meals are provided on food trucks to those vulnerable people who do not have access to the Shelter Homes (Panahgas). The initiative was previously launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan as pilot project in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Under the Programme those daily wagers and deserving people will be provided with free meal through food trucks in different parts of Peshawar. Initially, Four thousand people will be provided with meal through food trucks in different parts of provincial capital which will be further extended in coming days.

“Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program” has been launched with the collaboration of Provincial Social Welfare Department, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal and Selani Welfare Trust. Provincial government has provided food trucks to Pakistan Bait Ul Mal for operation while Selani Trust will arrange food items.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the chief minister said that launching of ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program ‘ was another step towards realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of welfare state adding that the provincial government was going all out to give maximum relief to vulnerable segments of the society. He stated that numerous pro poor initiatives including Ehsaas Cash program, Ehsaas Nashu Numa Program have been initiated under the umbrella of Ehsaas Program which directly benefit the deserving people.

The chief minister further said that welfare of vulnerable segments of society was an important part of the provincial government’s agenda and added that the provincial government will extend all out support to carry out all the pro poor initiatives of Prime Minister Imran khan in an efficient and effective manner.

Besides Provincial Cabinet members Hisham Inam Ullah Khan, Kamran Bangash Member of Provincial Assembly Dr. Sumaira Shams, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and others attended the virtual launching ceremony.

