Prof Zafar re-elected CPSP president

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The twenty member Collage of Physicians and Surgeon (CPSP) council from Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Armed Forces unanimously elected Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry as President of CPSP for third term. Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi from Rawalpindi and Prof. Syed Khalid Ahmad Ashrafi from Karachi were elected as Vice Presidents. Prof. Muhammad Masroor, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow Medical University has been assigned the responsibility as Treasurer whereas Prof Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Khalid Masood Gondal have been designated as Director General National Residency Programme and Director General International Relations respectively. Prof. Waqar Alam Jan from KPK and Prof. Shahid Pervaiz has been elected as members of Executive Committee. Prof. Ambreen Afzaal and Prof Farrukh Saeed have been elected as members of Finance Committee. Other committees of the College will be supervised and assisted by Prof. Muhammad Asghar Butt, Prof. Aamer Zaman Khan, Prof. Muhammad Tayyab, Prof. Ghulma Mujtaba, Maj-Gen. Shahla M Baqai, Prof Ayesha Siddiqa (Quetta), Prof Jehangir Khan (Abbottabad), and Prof Abbas Memon (Hyderabad). The elections were supervised by Prof Irshad Waheed, Secretary, and CPSP.

The meeting was held in accordance with corona SOPs which was presided over by Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, President of College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan. The meeting started with fateha khwani by Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for those fellows and postgraduate trainees who embraced martyrdom during corona virus pandemic. The Council reiterated that the front line volunteers will keep on playing their role with same zeal and zest. The President of CPSP said that more than thirty thousand (30000) specialists and around twenty five (25000) postgraduate residents will continue to serve with enthusiasm in four provinces of the country, armed forces, civil and private institutions. The council reviewed the policies about the standards of training, moral values, and transparent examination methodology. On this occasion the third annual term elections were also conducted.

It is pertinent to mention here that CPSP is offering fellowship programs in 75 specialities and membership in 22 specialities. CPSP is the prestigious institution of higher medical education in South Asian region which is recognized nationally and internationally for its high standards of education. During Corona pandemic the fellows and trainees of CPSP served the nation and will continue to serve with same patriotic enthusiasm. The College will continue to assist the Government of Pakistan in the regard.

