ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

32 more died of coronavirus infection in KP

  • The total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 98,301, the official informed.
APP 11 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: At least 32 people have died in Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department said here Sunday.

He disclosed that the death toll from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to 2618 with 983 cases of corona reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 98,301, the official informed.

He said that 746 patients of Corona have recovered in the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this the number of people recovering from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 83,225.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 352 new cases of corona were reported in Peshawar and with this the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 39,910 with this 1388 people have died from corona in Peshawar.

Coronavirus infection corona virus KP Corona Cases

32 more died of coronavirus infection in KP

FM Qureshi leaves on two-day official visit to Germany

IMF, World Bank begin push to swap debt relief for green projects

Robbers break into bank with gas cutter, loot around three dozen lockers in Karachi

China's plans for Himalayan super dam stoke fears in India

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 114 deaths with 5,050 new infections in 24 hours

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Bitcoin above $60,000 again, rises 1.32% to $60,555.97

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone

China exploring ways to mix different COVID vaccines to improve efficacy

ECB must accept no further delay in lifting inflation: Panetta

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters